Belarus marks centenary of Shimon Peres’ birth with new monument

Former Prime Minister and President of Israel, Peres played a leading role in the Oslo peace process with the Palestinians and in Israeli-Jordanian peace treaty

The Peres Center for Peace and Innovation on Wednesday unveiled a monument marking the 100th birthday of prominent Israeli politician Shimon Peres, in his Belarusian hometown of Vishnyeva.

The monument, erected in the courtyard of the house where the former Israeli president was born, was designed in the spirit of the latter's constant quest for peace and innovation, the Peres Center said.

“By unveiling this monument to mark the 100th anniversary of Shimon Peres, we pay homage to his exceptional life dedicated to peace and innovation,” said Peres Center Director General Efrat Duvdevani.

The construction of this monument is the result of a joint effort between the Jewish communities of Belarus, the Israeli embassy in Minsk and the support of the governor of the Minsk region. This ceremony was the first of a long list of events planned by the Peres Center over the next year to mark the centenary of Peres' birth and his impact on the world.

The small town of Vishnyeva where Shimon Peres - born Szymon Perski - was born, is nestled between the Belarusian capital of Minsk and the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. He lived there until the age of 11, after which his family moved to Israel. Former Prime Minister and President of the Jewish State, he played a leading role in the Oslo peace process with the Palestinians as well as in the Israeli-Jordanian peace treaty.

Peres died in 2016, aged 93. For Duvdevani, the 100th anniversary of his birth “is an opportunity to recognize his universal impact and to be inspired by it to continue his legacy of coexistence and progress for generations to come."