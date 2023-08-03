Polish PM says Wagner forces want to destabilize NATO's eastern flank

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda says the number of Wagner fighters in Belarus could be higher than 4,000

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday accused fighters of Russia’s mercenary Wagner group currently stationed in Belarus of moving closer to NATO’s eastern flank, seeking to destabilize it.

"We need to be aware that the number of provocations will rise," Morawiecki warned after meeting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in the Suwalki Gap, a strategic Polish territory between Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

"The Wagner group is extremely dangerous and they are being moved to the eastern flank to destabilize it," he stressed.

Nauseda in turn said that the number of Wagner fighters in Belarus could be higher than 4,000.

"We must not only talk about measures at the national level but also ... what should be done if this situation becomes even more complicated, including the closure of the border with Belarus," he said.

"This should be done in a coordinated manner between Poland, Lithuania and Latvia," the Lithuanian president noted.

Wagner forces moved to Belarus after its leader Evgeny Prigozhin staged an armed mutiny against Russian defense leadership late June. The uprising was aborted after the intervention of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Since then, Wagner troops, which played a significant role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, began training with the Belarusian army, sparking concerns of neighboring Poland. The NATO member country on Tuesday accused Minsk of violating its airspace with military helicopters.