Danish opposition protests against govt move to ban Quran burnings

The parties, which together hold 72 seats in the 178-member parliament, said in a joint statement that legislation would harm freedom of expression in Denmark

On Thursday, Seven Danish opposition parties protested against the government's efforts to make it illegal to burn the holy book of Quran after outrage in the Muslim world.

The parties, which together hold 72 seats in the 178-member parliament, said in a joint statement that the legislation would harm freedom of expression and interfere with the principles of free speech in Denmark.

"All undersigned parties uphold fundamental Danish civil liberties and are of the opinion that civil liberties must always take precedence over religious dogmas," they wrote in the statement.

According to the opposition, the Danish government shouldn’t allow foreign countries to interfere with national politics.

"The veto of the violent man must not prevail and must not set the boundaries for Danish politics and Danish democracy," the statement said.

Denmark’s Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard told public broadcaster DR that the government will continue to work towards preventing the burning of the Quran, despite the protest.

The desecration of holy books in front of embassies of Muslim states in Denmark and Sweden was met with international criticism, prompting both countries to look for ways to restrict its laws allowing these acts.