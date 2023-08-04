Russia jails opposition leader Navalny for 19 years on extremism charges

Alexei Navalny is already serving a prison sentence on embezzlement charges his allies say were politically motivated

A Russian court on Friday jailed added 19 years to opposition leader Alexei Navalny's prison term on extremism charges, his press secretary confirmed.

"Alexey Navalny was sentenced to 19 years at a maximum security penal colony," spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said. An AFP journalist watching the court session in a press center at his prison said Navalny smiled as the judge read the verdict and hugged another defendant before the transmission was cut.

Navalny is already serving a nine-year sentence in a maximum-security prison for "embezzlement" charges that his supporters say were trumped up in retaliation for challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin critic was arrested in 2021 after arriving in Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning attack he blames on the Kremlin, sparking international condemnations.

Navalny has a huge following on social media, where he has posted videos exposing alleged corruption among Russia's elite and mobilized massive anti-government protests.

Prosecutors allege that Navalny created an organization that undermined public security by carrying out "extremist activities." His Anti-Corruption Foundation, which investigates graft among Russian officials, was banned for extremism in 2021.

His former chief of staff Leonid Volkov and other associates have also been charged with organizing or participating in an "extremist community," and most of his close allies have fled the country.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, Russia has further cracked down on dissenting voices, pushing most of the country's beleaguered opposition movement abroad.

Thousands of Russians have been detained for protesting against Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, and some of the highest-profile activists including Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin are now behind bars.