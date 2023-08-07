Felix Klein, German government commissioner for Jewish life and combating antisemitism, said the sculpture made the city unwelcoming to Jews

A German church in the town of Wittenberg, 60 miles southwest of Berlin, has been ordered to remove the Judensau, or Jewish Sow, which has graced its facade since the 13th century, The Jewish Chronicle reported on Monday.

The sculpture depicts a rabbi lifting the tail of a sow and two Jewish children suckling her teats. Felix Klein, German government commissioner for Jewish life and combating antisemitism, said the sculpture made the city unwelcoming to Jews.

Last year, the Israeli and German governments announced the future establishment in the city of an organization aimed at intensifying exchanges between young people from the two countries.

AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File The church in Wittenberg, Germany.

"A town where hostility to Jews is so openly displayed, with the Judensau on the church, cannot be a welcoming place for Israelis and Jews alike," said Felix Klein. "For Wittenberg to become the basis for German-Israeli youth exchange, the antisemitic Judensau must be removed."

Wittenberg's Judensau is one of two dozen similar medieval sculptures still to be found on church facades across Europe. A lengthy legal procedure had been conducted to force the church authorities to remove the sculpture.

However, in June, the Federal Court of Justice, Germany's highest court of appeal, upheld the decisions of the lower courts, which had rejected the case.

The court ruled that the sculpture could remain on the church facade, declaring however that the Judensau was a "massively defamatory statement about the Jewish people and their faith" and an "expression of antisemitism and hatred."