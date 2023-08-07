Poland says Belarus, Russia 'organizing' new migrant influx

A previous border crisis that sparked in 2021 saw tens of thousands of migrants and refugees – mostly from the Middle East – cross into Poland from Belarus

Poland on Monday accused Belarus and Russia of orchestrating another migrant influx into the European Union via the Polish border in an effort to destabilize the region.

"We're talking about an operation organized by the Russian and Belarusian secret services that is getting more and more intense," Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik said. Tomasz Praga, the head of the Polish border guard, added that the Belarusian services had become "a criminal group that is masterminding illegal migration.”

A previous border crisis that sparked in 2021 saw tens of thousands of migrants and refugees – mostly from the Middle East – cross or attempt to cross into Poland from neighboring Belarus.

At the time, Western governments accused the Belarusian regime of orchestrating the influx with its ally Russia in a "hybrid" attack – a type of warfare using non-military tactics – a charge Minsk denied.

Warsaw reacted then by setting up a temporary no-access zone at the border and banning non-residents including migrants, aid workers, and media from the area. It also sent thousands of troops and police officers to reinforce border guard patrols at the height of the crisis, built a steel wall along the border, and approved a law allowing migrants to be forced back into Belarus.

According to Praga, 19,000 migrants have tried to enter Poland from Belarus so far this year, compared to 16,000 during all of 2022. Last month alone, more than 4,000 migrants tried to cross the border.

In response, the border guard called on the defense ministry to send 1,000 additional troops to the border. Still, Wasik said the situation "is not as chaotic today as it was two years ago.”