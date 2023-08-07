Italian man crushed to death by falling Parmesan cheese wheels

Rescuers 'had to move the cheeses and the shelves by hand,' adding that it took about 12 hours to finally find Chiapparini under the cheese

An Italian man has been crushed to death under thousands of vast wheels of a Parmesan-style hard cheese, which weigh around 90 pounds each, firefighters said Monday.

Giacomo Chiapparini, 74, was buried under the cheeses when a shelf broke in his warehouse in the northern Lombardy region on Sunday, creating a domino effect which brought down thousands of wheels, firefighter Antonio Dusi from Bergamo told AFP.

Rescuers "had to move the cheeses and the shelves by hand," Dusi said, adding that it "took about 12 hours" to finally find Chiapparini.

Chiapparini had been checking on the ripening wheels, which were stored on metal shelves. Some of the wheels reportedly fell over 33 feet, with local residents telling Italian media that the collapse sounded "like thunder."

A neighbor described Mr Chiapparini as a "very supportive and generous" man, noting that he had lost a child decades ago.

The economic damage caused by the incident has been estimated at almost $8 million.

The warehouse, located in the small town of Romano di Lombardia near Bergamo, contained a total of 25,000 wheels of Grana Padano, a hard cheese which resembles Parmesan and is very popular in Italy.