Israeli climber dies on the French side of Mont Blanc

A 55-year-old Israeli climber, who was part of a group, died on Tuesday as a result of falling rocks, which sent him off-course in the Gouter Route, the main access route to Mont Blanc in the French Alps.

The accident occurred mid-morning, at an altitude of almost 9,800 feet. The group was not roped up, and no other participants were injured.

Growing numbers of tourists trying to reach the Mont Blanc summit have created dangerous conditions for climbers, officials say

Rockfalls are common on this route, often later in the season when the mountain dries out.

During the summer of 2022, ascents of Mont Blanc via this classic route were suspended due to this recurring phenomenon, under exceptional climatic conditions, different from this year.