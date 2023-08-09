28 people were on site at the time of the fire, and only 17 of them were able to be evacuated

At least 11 people who are missing after a fire at a cottage for the mentally handicapped near Colmar are "potentially dead," Christophe Marot, secretary general of the Haut-Rhin prefecture, said on Wednesday.

"These people are a supervisor and ten adults with mild mental disabilities", he added, saying he had "no information" on the causes of the fire.

A judicial investigation has been entrusted to Nathalie Kielwasser, Vice-Prosecutor of the Republic of Colmar, he said.

"Unfortunately, there are not many doubts: all these people were present in the cottage and were unable to get out," Christophe Marot told journalists, adding that 28 people were on site at the time of the fire and that only 17 of them were evacuated.

Those on the first floor were able to leave quickly, but not those upstairs, he said. "The fire was quickly brought under control despite the violence of the flames," announced the Haut-Rhin prefecture in a press release, adding to the death toll of the fire department, which had initially told AFP that seven people were missing.

"17 people were evacuated. One person was evacuated to hospital in a relative emergency, and another was shocked," said the prefecture, adding that these people belonged to "a group of adults who had come from Nancy for the vacations."

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his "thoughts" to the victims and their families following the fire.

"In Wintzenheim, the flames ravaged a gîte that was welcoming people with disabilities and their carers. In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families. Thank you to our security forces and our mobilized emergency services," he wrote on social network website X (formerly Twitter).

Firefighters were alerted at around 6:30 a.m. to the building in Wintzenheim, the Haut-Rhin departmental fire and rescue operations center (Codis) told AFP, confirming a report by France 3 Grand Est. The half-timbered Alsatian-style building was the scene of a "general blaze," according to the fire department. The owner of the cottage, who lives nearby, sounded the alarm at 6.33am. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 6:45 a.m., according to Marot.

As soon as the alarm was sounded, the Codis (departmental operations center for fire and rescue services) deployed 76 firefighters, four fire engines, four ambulances, an advanced medical post and three ladders to contain the fire and care for the victims, according to the prefecture. Forty Gendarmerie soldiers were also mobilized.

According to the fire department, the building is an old barn renovated into a 500 m2 cottage with two floors and attic space.

"Following the terrible fire that took place in Wintzenheim last night, I'm on my way to the scene," along with Solidarity Minister Aurore Bergé, Elisabeth Borne said on the X social network (formally Twitter). "My first thoughts are with the victims and their families. I salute the mobilization of the firefighters," she added.