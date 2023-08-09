Poland to send reinforcement of 2,000 troops to Belarus border

In a similar move, Lithuania says it plans to close two border checkpoints with Belarus due to the presence of Wagner Group mercenaries on Belarusian territory

Poland has announced its intention to send an extra 2,000 troops to reinforce its eastern border with Belarus, Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik said on Wednesday. The decision comes in response to a surge in migrants attempting to cross the border.

"This will not be a reinforcement of 1,000 but of 2,000 soldiers," Maciej Wasik told the PAP state news agency, adding that the move was approved by the defense minister following a request from the national border agency for extra manpower.

The additional troops are expected to be deployed within two weeks and will join the 2,000 soldiers who are already stationed near the border.

Poland has expressed concerns about potential provocations from Belarus and the possible threats posed by the Wagner mercenary group based in the country.

Warsaw has accused Belarus and Russia of orchestrating a new migration influx into the European Union in order to destabilize the region.

Wasik also commented, "If on the other side we had real border guards, and not smuggling officers, these crossings wouldn't exist at all."

AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski Migrants stuck along the Poland-Belarus border carry plastic water bottles as they are surrounded by Polish forces in Usnarz Gorny, Poland.

According to the Polish border guard, 19,000 migrants have tried to enter Poland from Belarus so far this year, compared to 16,000 during all of 2022.

In the last month alone, more than 4,000 migrants tried to cross the border.

JANEK SKARZYNSKI (AFP) The Polish side of the so-called 'Suwalki Gap' -- an 80-kilometre stretch of land on the Polish-Lithuanian border that is sanwiched between Kaliningrad and Belarus

In a similar move, Lithuania says it plans to close two border checkpoints with Belarus due to the presence of Wagner Group mercenaries on Belarusian territory, according to Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

"A decision will be taken in the future on the closure of two border checkpoints," Deputy Interior Minister Arnoldas Abramavicius said.

Abramavicius says that two of the six checkpoints between the two countries, Sumskas and Tverecius, are being considered for closure.

The Deputy Interior Minister added that the final decision by the government has yet to be taken.