UK, Turkey announce deal to stem flow of illegal migrants

The United Kingdom on Tuesday said it struck a deal with Turkey in a bid to stem the flow of illegal migrants passing through the Mediterranean country on their way to Europe, including joint police operations against smugglers and the trade in boat parts.

"Our partnership with Turkey - a close friend and ally - will enable our law enforcement agencies to work together on this international problem and tackle the small boat supply chain," British Interior Minister Suella Braverman said, Reuters reported.

With the issue of illegal migration high on the political agenda in the UK ahead of an expected election next year, the government said it would support a new Turkish police center that would build on existing cooperation over law enforcement. Under the new memorandum of understanding, custom data would also be exchanged more quickly.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made cutting the number of illegal migrants arriving in Britain a key pledge for this year as he tries to narrow the wide lead of the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls.

Earlier this week, Britain began moving some migrants onto a large residential barge on its southern coast, part of plans to remove what the government called the "pull" of hotels for those arriving on the country's shores in small boats.