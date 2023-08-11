Dina Abi-Saab praised Palestinian terrorist who killed two civilians, hailed rocket fire into Israel

Dina Abi-Saab, a journalist at France 24, has been fired following the revelation of old antisemitic posts.

She is the second among four journalists that were mentioned during a French parliamentary session on July 18 for similar acts.

In March, the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) revealed antisemitic tweets from these four journalists. The organization, which focuses on detecting anti-Israeli bias in the international media, has published the names and profiles of those concerned on social networks.

In March, France 24 fired its Beirut correspondent, Joelle Maroun , after the report revealed a long list of posts by Maroun that ranged from praising Hitler to calling on Palestinians to murder Jews in a tweet today erased today.

Of Lebanese origin, Abi-Saab, who was France24's correspondent in Geneva, has multiple controversial and antisemitic messages on X (formally known as Twitter). In 2017, she posted an article about an alleged letter from King Charles III, claiming that the arrival of Western Jews in "Palestine" was at the root of the conflicts in the Middle East.

Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP French deputy Meyer Habib at the National Assembly in Paris, France.

According to CAMERA, who dubbed this group of journalists "the anti-Israel club of France24," Abi-Saab took to X in 2019 to label terrorist Omar Abu Laila a "martyr."

Abu Laila was killed in a confrontation with Israeli soldiers after murdering two civilians. Separately, in other tweets, she welcomed rocket fire from Gaza into Israel and referred to Israel as "occupied Palestine."

Following these revelations, CAMERA pointed out that France 24, as a state-funded media outlet, pays its employees with funds from French taxpayers. The controversial tweets highlighted by CAMERA were public and posted to employees' personal accounts for many years.

Based on information from CAMERA, French MP Meyer Habib addressed this issue during a recent session at the National Assembly. He questioned the government on the appropriateness of funding the salaries of journalists openly expressing such opinions.