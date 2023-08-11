Migrant crossings of English Channel top 100,000 since 2018

On Thursday, some 755 migrants were found on 14 small boats headed for southern England – the highest tally on a single day this year

Over 100,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel on small boats from France to England since Britain began publicly recording the arrivals in 2018, official data revealed Friday.

On Thursday, some 755 migrants were found on 14 small boats headed for southern England, statistics by the United Kingdom’s Interior Ministry showed – the highest tally on a single day this year. Those boats brought the arrivals so far in 2023 to nearly 16,000 and took the total of those crossing the perilous journey to 100, 715 over the past five years, AFP reported.

The Channel crossings have become a highly-contentious political issue and prompted the UK government to introduce legislation barring asylum claims by all arrivals via the Channel and other "illegal" routes. The new law also mandates their transfer to third countries, such as Rwanda, but both policies are on hold amid a court challenge over the legality of sending migrants to east Africa.

Britain claims it has been forced to pursue the hardline deterrents as the surge in cross-Channel arrivals increasingly stretches resources. But plans to transfer asylum seekers to third countries have been condemned by migrant advocates, including the United Nations refugee agency.

Meanwhile, the British asylum system is facing a huge backlog, a delay that rights groups assert is of the government's own making. At the end of March, more than 130,000 asylum-seekers were in limbo, still waiting for their applications to be processed.