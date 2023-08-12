Deadly day for migrant boat crossings in the north and south of Europe

French officials say about 50 migrants were rescued by a joint effort with the UK, in another incident, the Tunisian coastguard state 13 passengers were rescued

At least six people died after a boat carrying migrants sank in the English channel, and another two Tunisians died when a Europe-bound vessel sank, both on Saturday, with passengers still missing.

French maritime officials said about 50 migrants were rescued, by a join effort with the UK. And the Tunisian coastguard stated it had managed to rescue 13 passengers off the North African country’s shores.

The maritime officials added that four French ships, a helicopter, and two British vessels were involved in the rescue effort off Sangatte in northern France.

BERNARD BARRON / AFP Police officers carry out checks on a migrant who tried to board an inflatable boat to attempt to illegally cross the English Channel to reach Britain, on the beach of Sangatte, northern France.

The statement from Tunisia said a vessel had carried 20 Tunisians and went down 395 feet from a beach in Gabes, a Tunisian town a few hundred miles south of Italy, on the African continent, and the search operation continues, according to AFP.

"Two bodies have been recovered, one of a 20-year-old man and the other of an infant," the statement announced.

Local authorities launched an investigation to "determine the circumstances of this tragedy", the coastguard added.

FETHI BELAID / AFP A migrant of African origin is comforted by a member of the Tunisian coast guard after being transferred from a small boat carrying people trying to flee to Europe, at sea between Tunisia and Italy.

In numbers, more than 1,800 people died in 2023 from shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean migration route, according to the International Organization for Migration. Official figures revealed on Friday that more than 100,000 migrants crossed the English Channel on small boats from France to southeast England since the UK started recording the arrivals in 2018.

Located about 80 miles from the Italian island of Lampedusa, the Tunisian coastal city of Sfax has become a key migrant launchpad, but often deadly, with the latest report of dozens killed on Monday.