UK warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden after Quran burnings

Britain’s foreign ministry on Sunday warned its citizens planning to visit Sweden of possible terrorist attacks, following multiple burnings of Islam's holy Quran book that then sparked anger in the Muslim world.

In its updated travel advice the ministry said that Swedish authorities had successfully disrupted some planned attacks and arrested suspects, according to Reuters.

"You should be vigilant at this time," the ministry’s statement was quoted as saying.

It added that "terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden" with tourist places being potential targets.

In response to the British statement, Sweden's National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm noted the recent threats like the storming of the Swedish embassy in Iraq in July and an attempted attack on its embassy in Lebanon last week, as well the shooting of an employee at a consulate in Turkey on August 1. These events contributed to the risk assessment, according to Landerholm.

Earlier in July, the U.S. government also issued a travel advice urging Americans to “exercise increased caution in Sweden due to terrorism.”

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas,” the warning said.