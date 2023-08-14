Poland arrests two Russians for espionage, distributing Wagner 'propaganda'

'The Russians had on them more than 3,000 propaganda leaflets promoting the Wagner group. The material was given to them in Moscow' says Polish authorities

Poland arrested two Russians for “espionage” after allegedly distributing propaganda leaflets for mercenary group Wagner, authorities announced on Monday

The Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW), in cooperation with local police, “detained two Russians who were distributing propaganda materials of the Wagner Group in Kraków and Warsaw,” Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski posted on social media.

Kaminski added that the men “heard charges of espionage, among other alleged crimes, and were being held in detention.”

The ABW named the two men as Alexei T. and Andrei G., without providing further personal details, according to AFP, the statement added that both Russians were detained on Friday after they distributed "around 300 leaflets in public places in Krakow and Warsaw,” which contained links to "recruitment websites" for Wagner.

"The Russians had on them more than 3,000 propaganda leaflets promoting the Wagner group. The material was given to them in Moscow," the agency said.

The suspects were to be paid "up to 500,000 rubles [$5,000]" and planned to leave Poland on Saturday.

Local media reported last week that stickers promoting Wagner, with a QR code redirecting to a Russian website about the mercenary group. Polish law forbids enlistment efforts of either Poles or foreigners resident in Poland to a foreign army, military organization or mercenary group.

Earlier in August, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Wagner mercenaries stationed in Belarus of moving closer to NATO’s eastern flank in order to destabilize the area, calling them “extremely dangerous.”

On Sunday, the UK's Defence Ministry stated Wagner funding may be coming from Belarus instead of Russia,, despite it being a "significant and potentially unwelcome drain on modest Belarusian resources.”

Wagner moved to Belarus after an abortive mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in June, which was aborted by the group’s owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, through the intervention of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.