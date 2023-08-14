The incident unfolded occurred within the jurisdiction of NATO's northern air policing zone

The United Kingdoms aid on Monday that its Typhoon fighter jets intercepted two Russian maritime patrol bomber aircraft within international airspace situated north of Scotland.

JOE KLAMAR / AFP Air Force Typhoon fighters

British Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey, said that the Royal Air Force (RAF) was promptly dispatched in response to the presence of two Russian long-range bombers.

"RAF crews at Lossiemouth maintain a constant watch over UK airspace and are always ready to take action at a moment’s notice to keep our country safe," Heappey remarked.

The intercept mission involved closely monitoring the Russian aircraft as they traversed the airspace north of the Shetland Islands.

Heappey said, "Our pilots launched in their Typhoon jets to intercept two Russian long-range bombers this morning, monitoring them as they passed north of the Shetland Islands, ready to counter any potential threat to UK territory."

At all times, the Russian aircraft remained outside of UK airspace, and the Typhoons have since resumed their base.

The lead RAF Typhoon pilot, who's name had not been identified, spoke following his return to base.

"It’s really satisfying to know we’ve been able to make a successful intercept, maintaining the integrity of UK and NATO airspace."

"When the alarm for a scramble happened in the early hours of the morning, the adrenaline kicked in. Working in tandem with ground control operators, and with air-to-air refueling from an RAF Voyager, we were able to stay on task until the mission was complete, and the target aircraft departed the UK’s area of interest," the pilot added.