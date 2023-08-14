A dozen killed in Dagestan gas station explosion

Dagestan officials said that more than 60 people were injured; two of those killed were children

An explosion erupted at a gas station in Russia’s Dagestan early Monday, killing at least 12 people.

Dagestan’s emergency situations ministry said that “more than 60 people were injured in the fire in Makhachkala,” the capital of the Russian republic, located on the Caspian Sea.

According to officials, a fire broke out at an auto repair shop before spreading to the gas station. Two of those killed were children.

The affected area covered some 6,500 square feet, with officials saying more than 250 firefighters had been deployed to quell the flames.

More to follow