Three suspected Russian spies arrested in Britain - report

They were held in February by counter-terrorism detectives at London's Metropolitan Police

Three Bulgarian nationals suspected of working for Russian security services were arrested in Britain, BBC reported on Monday.

They were held in February by counter-terrorism detectives at London's Metropolitan Police and have remained in custody since. The three were identified as Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, and Katrin Ivanova, 31.

According to BBC, the suspects have lived in the UK for years. They are charged with possessing identity documents with "improper intention," including passports, identity cards and other documents for the UK, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

The three defendants are due to go on trial in January. Counter-terrorism police have previously warned about the increasing espionage threats, especially relating to Russia.

Earlier on Monday, Poland said it had arrested two Russians for “espionage” after allegedly distributing propaganda leaflets for mercenary group Wagner. Last week, a German officer, who reportedly had access to highly sensitive information, was arrested for allegedly spying for Russia.