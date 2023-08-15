Vandal defaces memorial to LGBT victims of Nazis in Berlin

The suspect was able to flee

An unidentified man defaced a memorial to the LGBT victims of the Nazis in Berlin with homophobic flyers, police reported on Tuesday.

The man was spotted by a security guard when he was throwing a burning object at the memorial. The incident occurred on Saturday morning, a police spokesman told AFP.

The security guard alerted police but the suspect was able to flee. A criminal probe has been opened.

The LSVD gay rights organization said in a statement it was "shocked by the incitement of hate" behind the incident, and by another act of vandalism against a separate Holocaust memorial the same night. Police said Saturday that a man overnight set fire to a box of books on Nazism that was part of a Berlin monument dedicated to Jews deported to the camps by the Nazis.

The monument to gay victims was inaugurated in 2008 for the thousands of LGBT people persecuted, tortured and murdered by the Nazi regime between 1933 and 1945. The memorial is located in Tiergarten park in the heart of the German capital, close to the main monument to the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust.