One of world's oldest synagogues found in Russia's Black Sea region

One of the oldest synagogues in the world was discovered during an archaeological expedition in the Krasnodar region in Russia.

The base and contours of the walls of the synagogue were discovered by archaeologists near the Black Sea coast. According to a press release by the Volnoye Delo Foundation that organized the excavations in Phanagoria, which used to be the largest ancient Greek city on the Taman Peninsula, the building belongs to the Second Temple era - the historical period that lasted from 516 BC to 70 AD.

“Ritual marble candlesticks (menorahs), tables for liturgies and fragments of marble steles, one of which bears the ancient Greek inscription "synagogue," were found inside the building. Finds of past years - marble tablets saying "house of prayer" and "synagogue" dated 16 and 51 years AD - suggest that the Phanagoria synagogue existed already at the beginning of the 1st century AD, which makes it the oldest in Russia and one of the oldest in the world,” the statement said.

According to archeologists, the Phanagoria synagogue was a complex of two rooms, each with an area of ​​more than 645 square feet. The synagogue had rich decoration, including marble columns and tables for liturgies that were preserved inside.

“Its walls were painted and tiled, the roof was tiled. The ornaments of the marble menorahs found in the temple are unique and different from those of the Middle East. The synagogue of Phanagoria existed until the middle of the 6th century, when during the attack of the barbarian tribes the city was plundered and all the buildings were burned,” the press release said.

The images of menorahs on amphoras and tombstones of this period also tell experts about the presence of a large Jewish community in Phanagoria as early as in the 1st century AD. Known records of medieval historians also suggest that the Jews made up a significant part of the city's population.