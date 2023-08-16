Bulgarian ex-secret agent accused of extortion shot dead

Petrov had previously managed to survive at least two assassination attempts, including one in 2002 and another in 2015

Alexei Petrov, a Bulgarian ex-secret agent who later turned into a post-communism businessman and faced accusations of extortion, was fatally shot on Wednesday, following several previous assassination attempts.

The incident occurred while Petrov was out for a walk in Sofia. A senior interior ministry official, Petar Todorov, confirmed the shooting, but further details are pending investigation.

Petrov, aged 61, was accompanied by a woman who was injured during the attack.

He had previously managed to survive at least two assassination attempts, including one in 2002 and another in 2015. Known for his tough character, Petrov earned the nickname "The tractor."

Despite his controversial past, which included allegations of leading a criminal extortion network, Petrov had taught as a security expert at Bulgarian universities in recent years.

He was one of the few individuals allegedly connected to the criminal underworld who had managed to survive a series of high-profile attacks in the 1990s and 2000s.

His death follows the shooting of another prominent figure, Krasimir Kamenov, a Bulgarian organized crime figure, earlier this year in Cape Town.