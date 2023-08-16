Denmark tightens border controls after Quran burnings

Denmark has followed Sweden's lead in the wake of unrest in several Muslim countries following desecrations of the Quran on their soil

Denmark is set to extend the tighter border controls introduced after the burning of copies of the Quran in the country and in neighboring Sweden in recent months, the national police announced on Wednesday.

"Due to the evolving current threat, the police will maintain the temporary intensification of efforts at the borders," it said in a statement.

This is the second time these controls have been renewed since their introduction on August 3. With these measures, Denmark has followed in Sweden's footsteps, after unrest in several Muslim countries following desecrations of the Quran on their soil, which, while they have not ceased since, have not provoked any major new reactions.

"The intensification of efforts at the border is a security measure aimed at preventing the entry into the country of people who pose a threat to the country's security," explained the Danish police.

AFP Iranians protest in Tehran, Iran, against the burning of Quran in Sweden.

Carried out on a random basis at the borders with Sweden and Germany, the controls are due to remain in place until August 22, 2023.

In both Scandinavian countries, the authorities are considering ways of limiting the organization of demonstrations involving the burning of the Quran, while respecting freedom of expression.