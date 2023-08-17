Sweden raises terror alert after Al Qaeda threats following Quran burnings

Al Qaeda's call for attacks has made Sweden a 'priority target' for the terrorist group

Sweden has elevated its terrorist alert level to 4 out of 5, according to the Swedish Security Service (Säpo), in response to the global outcry over Quran desecration on Swedish soil.

Al Qaeda's call for terrorist attacks has made Sweden a "priority target."

Swedish intelligence chief Charlotte von Essen stated, "I have decided today to raise the terrorist threat level from high to critical." She emphasized that the risk of attacks will endure for a considerable time.

This marks the first escalation of the alert level since 2016, when similar action was taken due to the Islamic State group's threats against Europe. Recent months have witnessed a deteriorating security situation in Sweden, prompted by Quran desecrations.

OSCAR OLSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP Policemen stand next to demonstrators holding the flag of Iraq in Stockholm, Sweden.

In late July, two individuals set fire to a Quran copy in front of Stockholm's Parliament and repeated the act in front of the capital's largest mosque in June. These actions ignited tensions in the Muslim world, leading to severe consequences, including the temporary repatriation of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad after it was set ablaze.

Sweden heightened border controls in response to mounting hostility but without increasing the threat of a terrorist attack. A Molotov cocktail thrown at the Swedish embassy in Beirut failed to explode, and Al Qaeda called for attacks in Sweden over the weekend.

Arif ALI / AFP Women activists of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League take part in a protest rally in against the burning of the holy Quran in Sweden.

Several nations, including the United Kingdom and the United States, have updated their travel advisories for Sweden due to the increased risk of terrorism.

Swedish authorities are evaluating strategies to manage protests involving Quran burning while respecting freedom of expression. However, a change in approach faces opposition from the parliamentary majority.