Austria indicts former chancellor Sebastian Kurz, amid corruption scandals

Austrian prosecutors on Friday charged former chancellor Sebastian Kurz with giving false testimony, in one of two corruption scandals against the conservative leader.

The trial was set for 18 October, the Vienna criminal court said, expecting the proceedings to last three days. Kurz, 36, has repeatedly dismissed the two accusations against him.

Kurz was charged with two others for allegedly providing false testimony to a parliamentary committee probing numerous corruption allegations, according to the Austrian prosecutors.

In statements to the parliamentary committee, Kurz downplayed his role in appointing a finance ministry official, Thomas Schmid, to head the state-run OeBAG sovereign wealth fund. But messages leaked to the press suggested that both men had discussed the matter, according to AFP.

“The accusations are false and we look forward to the truth finally coming to light and the accusations proving to be unfounded in court,” Kurz said, ahead of the indictment, on X (formerly Twitter).

In the X thread statement, the former Austrian chancellor said “it is not surprising for us that [the prosecutors] decided to file a criminal complaint despite 30 exonerating testimonies.”

If found guilty, Kurz could face up to three years in jail. The former conservative leader has also been under investigation on suspicion of embezzling public funds for favorable coverage to help his political rise.

Once hailed as a "wunderkind" of Europe's conservatives, Kurz became the world's youngest democratically elected head of government in 2017 at age 31.