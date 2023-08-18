Shockwave through Britain after nurse found guilty of murdering 7 newborns

Neonatal nurse, 33, is deemed the most prolific child killer in Britain's modern history

The senior prosecutor at the trial of a British nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies said on Friday that her colleagues were unaware there was "a murderer in their midst."

Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls, and attempted murder of six others at the Countess of Chester hospital, often while working night shifts, in 2015 and 2016.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Pascale Jones said Letby "did her utmost to conceal her crimes by varying the ways in which she repeatedly harmed babies in her care".

The verdict, following a harrowing 10-month trial at Manchester Crown Court, makes Letby Britain's most prolific serial child killer in modern history, local media said.

She was found not guilty of two attempted murders while the jury, who spent 110 hours deliberating, were unable to agree on six other suspected attacks.

In handwritten notes found by police officers at her home, Letby described herself as a "horrible evil person."

"I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them," the note read.

Prosecutors told the jury Letby poisoned some of her infant victims by injecting them with insulin, while others were injected with air or force fed milk, sometimes involving multiple attacks before they died.

Some of those she attacked were twins - in one case she murdered both siblings, in two instances she killed one but failed in her attempts to murder the other.

The youngest victim was just one-day old.

Nigel Scawn, medical director at Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said staff were "devastated" by Letby's actions and said the hospital was continuing to learn lessons from the case.

Letby will be sentenced on Monday and faces a lengthy prison term, possibly a rare full life sentence.