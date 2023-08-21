English nurse who murdered newborn babies sentenced to life in prison

Judge James Goss justified the sentence by the 'exceptional seriousness' of her crimes: 'You will spend the rest of your life in prison'

The English nurse convicted of murdering seven newborn babies, making her the worst child killer in modern UK history, was sentenced on Monday to life imprisonment without parole.

Such a sentence, with no possibility of release, is very rare in English law, and is commensurate with the horror caused by this case.

The sentence was passed on Lucy Letby at Manchester Crown Court (northern England), in the absence of the 33-year-old, who refused to attend the hearing. The woman, "cold, calculating, cruel and tenacious" according to the prosecution, maintained her innocence throughout her long and trying trial, which began in October 2022.

Letby worked in the intensive care unit for premature babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital in north-west England. The murders took place there between June 2015 and June 2016. Among other things, she injected the premature newborns with intravenous air, used their nasogastric tubes to send air or overdosed their stomachs with milk. Judge James Goss justified the sentence by the "exceptional seriousness" of her crimes: "You will spend the rest of your life in prison."

Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP This August 10, 2023 drawing by Elizabeth Cook shows nurse Lucy Letby at the Manchester Magistrates' Court in England.

"There was premeditation, calculation and deviousness in your actions," he insisted, referring to "a calculated and cynical campaign" of murder, "bordering on sadism" and without remorse. On Sunday evening, The Guardian newspaper reported that police were investigating dozens of "suspicious" incidents involving 30 babies.

The hospital services themselves are accused of ignoring the alarming signals in this case to protect their reputation. Letby's absence for her sentencing on Friday and the pronouncement of her sentence further reinforced the scandal.

"When you've committed such horrific crimes, it's cowardly not to confront the victims," said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, adding that he was considering legislation to ensure this never happened again.