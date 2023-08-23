Kosovo inaugurates ‘Wall of Honor’ for Albanians who saved Jews during WWII

At the start of the war, some 500 Jews lived in Kosovo

A statue bearing the names of 23 Kosovo Albanians who rescued Jews during World War II was unveiled on Wednesday.

According to AP, the "Wall of Honor" statue was inaugurated in a park in the capital of Pristina. Kosovo’s political leaders, the ambassadors of the United States and Germany and some of the rescuers’ descendants attended the ceremony.

At the start of the war, some 500 Jews lived in Kosovo, which was then part of the former Yugoslavia. Many of them were arrested, deported to nearby prisons or concentration camps, where nearly half of them died.

Local Albanians helped dozens of Jews to escape. Today, 56 Jews live in the city of Prizren, in western Kosovo.

According to Avner Shalev, former head of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial, Albanians were “a unique case in the history of the Second World War.” While in most European countries there were considerably less Jews after the war, there was one exception “in the territories that Albanians used to live: there were more Jews after the war then in the beginning of the war.”

Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti also hailed the rescuers saying that “the remembrance of those who risked their lives to save their fellow human beings is a tradition that commemorates a rare, bright light in one of the darkest periods of human history.”