Several Telegram channels reported that the jet was shot down by air defense system

A private jet belonging to the Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed in Tver region in Russia on Wednesday evening with 10 people dead, apparently including Prigozhin himself.

Emergency services said they had already found eight bodies at the scene of the crash. According to Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya), three crew members and seven passengers were on board of Embraer Legacy 600, which crashed near the town of Kuzhenkino. The agency also told Russian state media that Prigozhin, who just two days ago recorded a video saying he was in Africa, was on the passengers' list.

Sources close to him, including Prigozhin's press secretary, told media they couldn't get in touch with him after the crash. Russian journalist Andrey Zakharov cited sources confirming that Prigozhin flew from Africa to Russia on Wednesday. They added "it would be a miracle" if he wasn't on board of the crashed jet together with the entire leadership of the Wagner group.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the crash, according to the White House. A senior aide to the Ukrainian presidency Mykhaylo Podolyak said that the crash was a signal from the Kremlin.

"The demonstrative elimination of Prigozhin and the Wagner command two months after the coup attempt is a signal from Putin to Russia's elites ahead of the 2024 elections. 'Beware! Disloyalty equals death,'" Podolyak wrote on social media.

Several Telegram channels reported that the jet was shot down by air defense system. Another version is a terror attack on board. The reports also said that Prigozhin's "right hand" in the Wagner group, Dmitry Utkin, after whose call name the group received its "musical" name, was also killed in the crash.

The news come just a day after the Russian state news agency RIA reported that Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed "General Armageddon," had been relieved of his post as the head of Russia's aerospace forces. Surovikin hasn't appeared in public since the Wagner group short-lived mutiny, which started exactly two months ago, on June 23. There were unofficial reports that he was detained over allegedly supporting Prigozhin.