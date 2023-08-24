Putin speaks of Prigozhin in past tense, first time since Wagner plane crash

With no official confirmation that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin died on board the plane, Russian President Vladimir Putin does speak of him in the past tense

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented Thursday on Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin presumably being killed in a plane crash, with nine others on board, the day before.

“Indeed, if there were [in the crashed plane], and the initial data seem to indicate that there were employees of the Wagner company," Putin alluded to Prigozhin and his number two Dmitry Utkin, as well 5 others.

"I would like to note that these are people who have made a significant contribution to our common cause of fighting the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine. We remember this, we know and we will not forget," the Russian president added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694748879739056513 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I have known Prigozhin for a very long time, since the early 1990s. He was a man of difficult fate, and he made serious mistakes in life, and achieved the desired results. Both for himself, and when I asked him about it for a common cause, as in these last months," Putin spoke about his former chef, the Wagner boss that went on to lead an aborted mutiny against Russia's top military leadership.

The Russian president concluded by offering condolences to the families, and saying there will be an investigation into the crash of the Wagner plane.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Russian supporters of Prigozhin gathered outside the Wagner headquarters in Saint Petersburg to pay their respects.

"We have nothing to do with this situation, that's for sure,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had commented, adding "I think everyone knows who this concerns.”

U.S. President Joe Biden also alluded to the Russian president as being behind the crash, though he did not know what happened yet. Some reports have claimed it was either an assassination attempt on board or a land-to-air missile.