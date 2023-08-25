German travel agency refuses to rent vacation homes to ultra-Orthodox Jews

The company's employee reportedly claimed that was due to Orthodox Jews making more mess than other customers

The German travel agency E&P Reisen, based in Cologne, has been accused of discriminating against ultra-Orthodox Jews by systematically preventing them from renting its network's holiday homes, a report said on Thursday.

According to the Jewish Chronicle, the agency, which operates ski holidays across Europe, told two ultra-Orthodox Jewish families that they would not be allowed to stay at their properties because of their faith.

Earlier this year, a British ultra-Orthodox family wanted to book a house run by the German group for a ski holiday in Switzerland, through the company's website. The travel company refused their request, arguing that previous customers in this community had caused extensive damage to the houses.

"Unfortunately, our houses do not meet the requirements of strictly Jewish-Orthodox groups and ‘Abitur groups’ (of school graduates)," E&P Reisen replied in an email seen by the outlet.

“Since we do not want to prevent anyone from practicing his/her faith and because of our experience in dealing with our houses (damage and complaints), we unfortunately cannot make you a rental offer,” the mail continued.

FABRICE COFFRINI (AFP/Archives) Swiss ski resort of Davos.

The report revealed that an E&P Reisen employee also told a Jewish family member that under a new policy, the company would not rent to Orthodox Jews. The employee claimed that was due to them making more mess than other customers.

In March, an ultra-Orthodox Swiss family received an identical response from the travel agency because of their religious practice.

“When it happened to the British family we saw it was a systematic policy to block Jews,” the general secretary of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities, Jonathan Kretner, told the Jewish Chronicle.

"Officially this German company said we are not taking Jews — this is completely new,” he added.

A managing director of the travel agency reportedly confirmed that the company would not rent to Charedim to Swiss newspaper Blick.

This is not the first known case of discrimination against ultra-Orthodox Jews in the region. In 2017, an English-language sign at a hotel in the Swiss mountain resort of Arosa specifically stated that Jewish guests should shower before using the pool.