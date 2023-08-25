Denmark to ban Quran burnings, says justice minister

The government will present a bill that will 'prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community'

Denmark's government plans to ban Koran burnings, the country's justice minister announced on Friday.

The move comes after a string of desecrations of Islam's holy book in the Scandinavian nation sparked anger in Muslim countries.

The government will present a bill that will "prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told reporters.

He added that the legislation was aimed especially at burnings and desecrations in public places. Denmark along with neighboring Sweden has previously said it was considering ways of limiting the organization of demonstrations involving the burning of the Quran, while respecting freedom of expression.

Earlier in August, Copenhagen tightened border controls introduced after the burning of copies of the Quran in the country. On Sunday, Iran's foreign ministry summoned the Swedish and Danish chargés d'affaires in Tehran to protest the burning and damaging of the holy book.