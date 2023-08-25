Moscow denies involvement in Prigozhin's death as 'absolute lie'

Peskov says the 'tragic death of the passengers of the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin' was presented 'from a certain angle' in the West

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow's alleged involvement in the jet crash that killed 10 people, apparently including Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was an "absolute lie."

Commenting on Wednesday's crash Peskov told reporters that there is "a lot of speculation" around the "tragic death of the passengers of the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin."

“Of course, in the West, all these speculations are presented from a certain angle. All this is an absolute lie,” he stressed.

Several world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, had previously hinted that they weren't "suprised" by the Wagner chief's fate, suggesting that Moscow was behind the deadly crash. Prigozhin, who was registered on the flight, has yet to be formally identified as among the victims.

"As soon as the results are in, they'll be published," Peskov said.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin broke silence over the crash and offered his "sincere condolences to the families of all the victims." Speaking about him in past tense, the Russian president described Prigozhin, who was nicknamed "Putin's cook," as a "talented" person who had "made serious mistakes in his life, but he achieved the right results."

The crash occured exactly two months after Prigozhin staged a short-lived rebellion against Moscow's top miliary brass. The aborted Wagner mutiny became the biggest threat to Putin's long rule and was seen by many as a sign of his weakness amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.