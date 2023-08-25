Al Jazeera journalist attacked near Wagner center in Russia - report

Dridi was taken to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion

An Al Jazeera journalist was attacked near the Wagner Center in Saint-Petersburg, which served as an office of the notorious mercenary group, a report said on Friday.

According to Russian news outlet Fontanka, Palestinian journalist Rania Dridi was beaten outside the Wagner Center on Thursday night. The report said that an unknown man hit her on the head and fled.

Dridi, 41, was taken to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion. The journalist declined to comment on the attack, Fontanka said.

The department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region told outlet that they had received information about the incident and were searching for the attacker.

The attack comes as Russian authorities are investigating Wednesday's plane crash which killed 10 people, apparently including the Wagner chief Yevgeni Prigozhin. Earlier on Friday, Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied allegations that Moscow could be behind the crash, which happened two months after the mercenary chief staged an armed mutiny against the country's military leadership.