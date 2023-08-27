Ancient mystery meets modern technology: largest Loch Ness search in 50 years

In search of the famed Loch Ness monster, hundreds of volunteers and expert researchers are in the Scottish highlands to uncover what lies below the depths

The most extensive search of the Loch Ness in 50 years was launched this weekend in the Highlands region of Scotland, in search of the famed monster, with expert researchers and hundreds of volunteers taking part.

The research expedition brought the latest technological tools, such as drones equipped with thermal scanners, boats fitted with infrared cameras and an underwater hydrophone, all in an attempt to uncover the mystery that has fascinated the world for generations.

"Our mission has always been to document, study and analyze all natural behaviors and phenomena that are difficult to explain," said Alan McKenna, one of the organizers of the Loch Ness expedition.

Participants said that the thermal scanners could be crucial in identifying anything unusual in the muddy depths of the lake, and that the hydrophone will enable them to listen for any sounds underwater. The lake, which stretches for 22 miles and over 260 yards deep, is Britain's largest.

FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax.

Stories of a sea monster lurking in the loch's waters have circulated for centuries. The first written record of the phenomenon dates back to 565, in a biography of the Irish Saint Columba. According to this account, the monster attacked a bather in the lake and was about to attack another until the Christian missionary ordered it to retreat.

According to the Loch Ness Centre in Drummondroit, there have been over 1,100 official reports of sightings, and is a tourist attraction that brings in millions of dollars to the Scottish economy every year. Over the years, scientists and enthusiasts have tried to find evidence of a large fish, such as a sturgeon, living in the depths of the lake, and some have speculated that the monster could be a prehistoric marine reptile like a plesiosaur.