Russian investigators officially confirm death of Wagner chief Prigozhin

Earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied allegations that Moscow was behind the death of the mercenary chief

The Russian Investigative Committee on Sunday confirmed the death of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his close associate Dmitry Utkin, in a jet crash that killed 10 people in Russia's Tver region.

“As part of the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular genetic examinations have been completed. According to their results, the identities of all ten dead people have been established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet,” the investigators said in an official statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, shortly after the crash, Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya), confirmed that both Prigozhin and Utkin were listed on board the Embraer Legacy jet, which crashed near the town of Kuzhenkino.

The Investigative Committee opened a probe with the main version being a terrorist attack, while independent analysts suggest the aircraft could have been shot down by air defense.

Earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied allegations that Moscow was behind the death of the mercenary chief, who staged an armed rebellion against the Russian military leadership just two months before the crash.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has earlier offered his "sincere condolences to the families of all the victims," adding that he had known Prigozhin since the early 1990s and described him as a "talented" man who "made serious mistakes in his life."