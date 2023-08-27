Romania: Gas station double blast kills two, injures 56

It's not immediately clear what caused the blasts in Crevedia, which forced evacuations in a 770 yards radius, but Romanian prosecutors opened an inquiry

Romanian officials responded to a gas station explosion, resulting in two people dead and 56 injured, near the capital Bucharest late Saturday night, and requested EU medical assistance on Sunday.

First responders were among the many seriously injured, after rushing to the station and being blasted by a second explosion at the unlicensed liquefied petroleum gas filling station in Crevedia, Romania.

The two people who died were a couple, Romanian emergency department head Raed Arafat told reporters on Sunday, saying the man suffered a heart attack and the woman died after sustaining severe burns.

Among the injured were 39 firefighters, two police officers and two gendarmes, Arafat added.

(AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre) A firefighter that was injured in the blaze outside the Romanian capital Bucharest, is moved aboard a military transport plane en route to a hospital in Brussels at the Baza 90 air force base in Otopeni, Romania.

"Overnight we transferred two firefighters and two civilians abroad (for treatment) and more will follow," the Romanian official said in a statement.

The four were taken to Italy or Belgium, according to Romania’s defense ministry.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blasts in Crevedia, which forced the evacuation of people within a 770 yards radius, but prosecutors opened an inquiry.

"We know that the station was no longer working, so it clearly didn't have a permit to function," Arafat said.

“In response to explosions at LPG station in Crevedia close to Bucharest,” European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying Romania requested assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to treat 18 mass burn patients.

Austria, Germany and Norway already offered help, Lenarcic added.

"I'm profoundly saddened that the explosions in Crevedia resulted in victims," Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis wrote on Facebook, saying it was a "tragedy."