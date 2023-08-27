Previously, the city of Perth in Australia held the record, established in 2017 with a participation count of 997 enchanting individuals

A magical spectacle unfolded in the German city of Hamburg on Saturday, as the city clinched a new world record for the largest assembly of individuals attired as the iconic wizard, Harry Potter.

With flowing black capes, round glasses, and the trademark forehead scar, 1,758 enthusiasts embodied the fictional wizardry realm conjured by British author J. K. Rowling.

The vibrant gathering took place in the city's bustling town hall square, as affirmed by the event's organizers.

Previously, the city of Perth in Australia held the record, established in 2017 with a participation count of 997 enchanting individuals. However, Hamburg has now spellbound the world with its impressive turnout, showcasing a remarkable 25 percent increase in numbers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695451866887254244 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The diverse group of attendees included a significant proportion of children and teenagers, reflecting the wide appeal that the magical world of Harry Potter continues to hold across generations.

Sixteen-year-old Isabelle Sichting expressed her enchantment, stating, "Harry Potter has always fascinated me, the whole world of magic," underscoring the enduring allure of the wizarding universe.

The event was organized as part of an extensive celebration hosted by Hamburg publisher Carlsen Verlag. The festivities commemorated the 25th anniversary of the German-language debut of the immensely popular literary series.