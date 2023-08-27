French authorities to ban Islamic abaya dresses in schools

The decision is rooted in France's commitment to uphold its stringent secular laws within the realm of education

France is set to implement a ban on the wearing of abaya dresses by Muslim women in school settings, according to Education Minister Gabriel Attal.

The decision is rooted in France's commitment to uphold its stringent secular laws within the realm of education.

Education Minister Attal revealed on TF1 television that wearing abaya dresses at school will no longer be permitted, and he intends to provide explicit guidelines to school administrators on a national level. These directives are expected to be communicated ahead of the nationwide return to classes, scheduled for September 4

i24NEWS The Minister of Education Gabriel Attal

The abaya, a long traditional dress that covers the entire body, has been a subject of controversy, prompting discussions for several months. Minister Attal emphasized that his approach to this issue is grounded in the principle of secularism, which he views as integral to students' emancipation through education.

Minister Attal's position asserts that the school environment should be free from religious identifiers. He declared that upon entering a classroom, students' religious affiliations should not be discernible through their attire.

While the abaya is not recognized as a religious symbol by the French Council for Muslim Worship (CFCM), the National Education Department had issued a circular last November, addressing its usage. The circular indicated that the abayas, along with headscarves and long skirts, could be restricted if worn to overtly display a religious affiliation.

Instances of attacks on secularism have surged, particularly following the assassination of Samuel Paty. Reported incidents increased by 120 percent between the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 school years, with signs and outfits representing the majority of these incidents.

The French law prohibits the wearing of religious signs or attire that overtly displays religious affiliation in public schools, colleges, and high schools.