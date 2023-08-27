Two suspects arrested following Poland railway hacking

Reports indicate that the hacked signals were interspersed with renditions of the Russian national anthem and a recording of President Vladimir Putin's speech

Polish authorities have apprehended two individuals suspected of orchestrating an illegal hack into the national railway's communication network, resulting in disruptions to train traffic across certain regions.

The suspects, both Polish citizens aged 24 and 29, were taken into custody in the eastern city of Bialystok. The arrests were accompanied by the confiscation of radio equipment from their residence.

The hacking incident transpired on Friday, when the radio communication network of the Polish PKP railway was compromised near the northwestern city of Szczecin.

This led to the activation of multiple stop signals, causing delays and standstills for approximately 20 trains. While service resumed a few hours later, further attacks persisted over the weekend, although they did not severely impact traffic.

Reports indicate that the hacked signals were interspersed with renditions of the Russian national anthem and a recording of Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech. Poland, known for its allegiance to Ukraine, holds a strategic role in facilitating Western arms' transit to the country.

In response to the incident, Poland's internal security agency launched an investigation, seeking to determine the culprits behind the hack. Deputy coordinator of special services, Stanislaw Zaryn, suggested a possible connection to destabilization efforts orchestrated by Russia in partnership with Belarus. Zaryn assured that the attack did not jeopardize passengers' safety.