Russia detains former U.S. consulate employee for alleged spying

The suspect allegedly collected information for Washington about the war in Ukraine and other issues ahead of the 2024 presidential elections in Russia

A former U.S. consulate employee was detained in Russia’s eastern city of Vladivostok for allegedly passing information to American diplomats, Russian state media reported on Monday.

The suspect, Robert Shonov, is a Russian citizen, who served in the consulate in the Russian Far East. The Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies that he collected information for Washington about the war in Ukraine and other issues ahead of the 2024 presidential elections in Russia.

The FSB said it had "suppressed the illegal activities of Robert Robertovich Shonov," who was arrested in May, and plans to interrogate U.S. embassy staffers who were in contact with the suspect. The charge carries punishment of up to eight years in prison.

The U.S. embassy said in May that “the allegations against Mr. Shonov are wholly without merit,” adding that his “only role at the time of his arrest was to compile media summaries of press items from publicly available Russian media sources.”

Earlier in August, Moscow said that an U.S. citizen has been taken into custody by a Russian court in an espionage case. According to the Interfax agency, Russian-born American Gene Spector was accused of espionage and has pleaded guilty.