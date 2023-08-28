British authorities restrict air traffic amid 'technical issues'

The UK's National Air Traffic Services (NATS) says the restrictions are meant to 'maintain safety' and apologizes for any inconvenience, amid many flight delays

UK airspace was closed on Monday, causing experienced heavy flight delays for travelers, due to the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) experiencing "technical issues.”

"We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety,” the NATS statement said briefly about the disruptions.

“Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” it concluded.

According to the BBC, the national service had not provided any further information about what caused it or how long it would take to fix, with some experts estimating it could take days to return to normal.

With that being said, Scottish airline Loganair announced on X (formerly Twitter) that it was a “network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer system,” but hoped it would be able to use local coordination to continue intra-Scotland flights.

More reports came through the social media platform, with UK broadcaster Gabby Logan saying her plane was stuck on the runway at Budapest airport, and she had "just been told UK airspace is shut.”

“We could be here for 12 hours. So we sit on the plane and wait,” the British media personality added.

The EasyJet airline also stated that there was an air traffic control issue, "currently affecting all flights due to fly into or out of United Kingdom airspace."

"We are working with the relevant authorities to understand the impact of this issue and the timescale for normal operations to resume," it added.