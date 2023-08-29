Using new technology, researchers determined a new cause of death for some of the victims of the infamous Mount Vesuvius eruption

Using new research method, a European team has determined that some of the victims of the volcanic eruption at Pompeii likely died of asphyxiation after inhaling the toxic volcanic gasses, and not from dehydration or heat.

A research team from the University of Valencia in Spain studied 6 casts — plaster molds which contain skeletal remains — using non-invasive chemical analysis.

The research team coordinator, Gianni Gallelo, told Spanish newspaper El Pais that extreme heat came only after the victims died, resulting in a process similar to “cremated remains in the rituals of ancient Rome.”

The study was limited to six casts taken from victims found in the Porta Nola area, and a seventh near a building known as Suburban Baths, several of whom had later been covered in about ten feet of small pyroclastic particles called lapilli, as well as building debris.

Handout / Parco Archeologico di Pompei press office / AFP This handout photo taken and released by Parco Archeologico di Pompei (Archaeological Park of Pompeii), shows workers excavating on the site.

“This research fits all of the pieces of the puzzle together, and provides information that cannot be seen with the naked eye,” Gallello told El Pais.

Non-invasive technological methods, including X-rays and chemical analysis, were able to help the researchers investigate the victim’s bones for the first time with modern means, as well as age-old scientific research, which helped conclude once and for all that some of the deaths in Pompeii were caused by asphyxiation.

A method used by the researchers was the comparison of their samples with other data from burned bones found in the Via Ostiense necropolis in Rome, as well as another in Valencia, in order to compare the Pompeii victims with cremation processes from the same time period. The researchers concluded that the victims were already dead from other causes, such as asphyxiation, by the time their remains were burned from the heat.

Due to the limited sample size, the researchers stated that the cause of death could not be generalized to the entire catastrophic event, in which the volcano Vesuvius erupted and annihilated large swathes of the population in the area.

Gallelo highlighted the city Herculaneum in particular, which was located next to the volcano, and its inhabitants burned by 932 degree Fahrenheit pyroclastic flows. Therefore, the cause of death would depend greatly on the victim’s location at the time of the eruption.

The article was published in the science journal PLoS, with Llorenç Alapont from the University of Valencia as first-author, and several other researchers from various institutions, including the University of Cambridge and the Italian Ministry of Culture.

Read more stories like this:

• Italian archeologists uncover pizza 'ancestor' on fresco in Pompeii >>

• Witches and skulls: Israeli archaeologists find evidence of necromancy >>

• Israeli archeologists uncover 'longest' Second Temple era aqueduct in Jerusalem >>