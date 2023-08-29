UK air disruption could last for days - transport minister

According to Harper, technical experts do not believe a cyber attack caused the disruption

Britain’s transport minister Mark Harper said it would take days to resolve the air travel disruption that led to the cancelation of 1,500 flights on Monday.

"There is going to be some knock on impact today and I suspect for another few days as airlines get their planes and get their services back to normal," Harper told the BBC on Tuesday.

Air traffic control systems were hit by a technical problem, forcing controllers to uploaded to systems manually. Over a quarter of all flights into or out of the country were affected.

According to Harper, technical experts do not believe a cyber attack caused the disruption. He apologized for the fault, saying it was unprecedented.

"Something on this scale hasn't happened for almost a decade - normally the system works very well," Harper told Sky News.

London's Heathrow Airport warned passengers that services will remain disrupted Tuesday, urging travelers to contact their airline before heading to the terminal.