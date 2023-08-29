Germany unveils Berlin memorial plans for Polish Nazi victims

The memorial project, initiated in 2017, will commemorate the victims of the Nazi invasion of Poland, which led to the deaths of over five to six million Poles

Germany has revealed its plans to establish a memorial in Berlin dedicated to honoring the Polish victims of the Nazi regime, nearly 84 years after Adolf Hitler's invasion of Poland.

The announcement, presented by German Culture Minister Claudia Roth during a press conference in Berlin, seeks to create a space for remembrance, understanding, and dialogue between Germany and its Polish neighbor.

Amidst these plans, tensions between the two countries have surfaced due to upcoming legislative elections in Poland. The leader of the Polish Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has alleged that Germany aims to interfere in the elections and support opposition candidate Donald Tusk for prime minister.

The memorial project, initiated in 2017, will commemorate the victims of the Nazi invasion of Poland, which led to the deaths of around five to six million Poles, including three million Jews.

The memorial, referred to as the "German-Polish House," is anticipated to be erected on the former site of the Kroll Opera in central Berlin, a significant location adjacent to the chancellor's office and opposite the Bundestag.

Symbolically, the chosen site holds historical significance as the Kroll Opera housed German deputies after the Reichstag fire in 1933, contributing to the Nazi consolidation of power. Furthermore, it was within this theater that Hitler declared the invasion of Poland on September 1, 1939.

Kobi Gideon/GPO Israel's President Isaac Herzog (R) shakes hands with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland.

While officials presented the plan, German lawmakers are expected to discuss more concrete details next year, including a potential construction timeline. This move towards commemoration comes as Poland has long maintained its stance on reparations from Germany for the losses endured during World War II.

However, Germany argues that Poland renounced any compensation claims in a 1953 agreement.