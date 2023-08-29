Cyprus police arrests 21 people in anti-migrant violence

The unrest initially arose during a protest against migrants, escalating into targeted property damage and racially motivated attacks on foreign residents

Cyprus police have apprehended 21 individuals following violent clashes between locals and migrants near Paphos, where Syrian occupants of a condemned apartment complex are being relocated.

The incidents highlight longstanding tensions between asylum-seekers and Chlorakas town residents.

The unrest initially arose during a protest against migrants, escalating into targeted property damage and racially motivated attacks on foreign residents. Cyprus, an EU member, considers itself a frontline nation on the Mediterranean migration route.

In 2022, it registered the highest first-time asylum applications per capita within the EU.

Videos circulated on social media depicted Greek Cypriots confronting Syrian migrants, leading to violence. Police employed tear gas and water cannons to disperse both groups during a subsequent peaceful counter-protest by around 500 Syrians. One officer sustained injuries from a Molotov cocktail.

Of the 21 detained, eight were Greek Cypriots, one a Greek national, and 12 Syrians. To prevent further escalation, constant patrols will be instituted in the area. Last week, a police operation unveiled numerous migrants residing in a condemned Chlorakas apartment complex.

GABRIEL BOUYS (AFP/Archives) La marine libyenne a annoncé vendredi qu'au moins 104 corps de migrants ont été retrouvés sur les plages de Zouara, une ville de l'ouest de la Libye.

President Nikos Christodoulides held an emergency meeting to address the situation, emphasizing the futility of violence. Despite a 53 percent drop in asylum applications over five months, recent police data indicates a rise in migrants arriving by boat, mainly from Syria.