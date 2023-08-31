‘I’m in Africa’: Wagner-affiliated channel releases video with Prigozhin

According to some media reports, the video was filmed in Mali

An undated video showing the deceased Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was released by a Telegram channel affiliated with the Wagner group on Thursday, in which he says that he is currently in Africa and “everything is alright.”

The footage published by Grey Zone two days after Prigozhin's funeral was held in Saint Petersburg, shows the mercenary chief riding in a passenger seat of a vehicle dressed in military uniform. There is no indication of where and when the video was filmed.

“For those discussing whether I am alive or not, how I am doing… It’s the weekend now, the second half of August 2023, I am in Africa,” Prigozhin says looking at the camera.

“To fans of discussing my liquidation, personal life, earnings or anything else - in fact, everything is alright,” Prigozhin added.

According to some media reports, the video was filmed in Mali. Prigozhin arrived from this African country on the day of the plane crash in Russia’s Tver region, which killed him and nine more people on board.

The crash occurred on August 23, exactly two months after Prigozhin’s aborted mutiny, which many described as the biggest challenge for the two-decade rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The news outlet Agentstvo noted that Prigozhin is wearing the same uniform that he appeared in a video released by Grey Zone on August 21, suggesting that it was recorded on August 19-20.

The footage adds to speculations circulating online about the possibility of Prigozhin having staged his death to avoid Putin’s revenge. Some users point out the fact that the wife of Prigozhin’s double was spotted at the cemetery shortly after the funeral.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia said that the crash won't be investigated under international rules. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who had previously dismissed allegations of Moscow's involvement in Prigozhin's death, told reporters that Russian officials probing the incident have not ruled out any cause for the crash including premeditated murder.

"Obviously there are different versions, including the version - you know what we are talking about, let's say a deliberate crime - and so on," Peskov said.