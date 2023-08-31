Germany: Bavaria’s Deputy PM called to resign over antisemitic past

Former classmates accused him of regularly performing the Hitler salute and making numerous antisemitic jokes while in high school

Journalist Filipp Piatov called for the resignation of Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger in a column published in the German daily Bild.

The politician has been in turmoil for six days after former classmates accused him of regularly performing the Hitler salute and making numerous antisemitic jokes while in high school. The newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung also revealed last week that Aiwanger wrote and distributed an antisemitic leaflet when he was in school. The opposition called for his resignation.

Aiwanger refused to answer questions about the leaflet. He addressed the case on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying that these accusations were nothing more than a smear campaign.

He added that he does not remember regularly performing the Hitler salute. Aiwanger also claimed on German television that he had never had antisemitic behavior or comments since his "coming of age decades ago."

Piatov clarified that Aiwanger never denied his youthful antisemitism, but also never said he regretted it. On August 26, the politician finally admitted that he had had the leaflets in question in his possession but denied being the author and said he no longer remembered if he distributed them. That same evening, his brother claimed to have written it.

"It doesn't matter if you made mistakes in your youth, what matters is how you deal with those mistakes as an adult," the Bild journalist said. "This is not the way a minister, who is also number two in the Bavarian government, should behave. His explanations clearly show that he is not worthy of such a position."