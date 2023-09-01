'Acts motivated by hatred against Jews, Muslims, Christians and other religious groups will be prevented, and Holocaust denial will be criminalized'

Following the multiple racist and neo-Nazi scandals that have rocked the most right-wing coalition in the country's history, Finland's government decided on Thursday to criminalize Holocaust denial and combat racism in general.

The parties of the coalition government agreed on the content of a declaration submitted to the Finnish parliament calling for "non-discrimination in Finnish society" and new legislation to achieve this goal, according to a press release.

"Acts motivated by hatred against Jews, Muslims, Christians and other religious groups will be prevented, and Holocaust denial will be criminalized," the statement said.

The government also announced that it was studying "the possibility of criminalizing the use of Nazi and Communist symbols."

Thursday's statement comes two months after short-lived Economy Minister Vilhelm Junnila resigned after just ten days in office, after he was accused of joking about Nazismat, a far-right political rally in 2019.

Both his successor and the deputy prime minister were accused of sending racist messages.

AFP/Spencer Platt Rally - legal - of the National Socialist Movement, one of the main neo-Nazi groups in the United States, on April 21, 2018, in Draketown, Georgia.

"There is no place for racism in Finland. Political decision-makers must set an example by building a safe and egalitarian society, and we need the participation of the whole of society," said Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Thursday.

France, Canada, Germany and Russia are among the countries that have criminalized Holocaust denial.