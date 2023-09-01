Former Nazi camp guard, 98, charged as an accessory to murder

Former Sachsenhausen guard charged with more than 3,300 counts of being an accessory to murder during the Holocaust

German prosecutors charged Friday an 98-year-old man with being an accessory to murder as a guard at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.

The German citizen, a resident of Main-Kinzig county near Frankfurt, is accused of having “supported the cruel and malicious killing of thousands of prisoners as a member of the SS guard detail,” prosecutors in Giessen said in a statement. They did not release the suspect’s name.

“The man, a German citizen, who at the time of the crimes was an adolescent, is accused of having aided the cruel and perfidious killing of thousands of prisoners,” Thomas Hauburger, Gießen’s chief prosecutor, told German media.

The suspect is charged with more than 3,300 counts of being an accessory to murder between July 1943 and February 1945. The indictment was filed at the state court in Hanau, which will now have to decide whether to send the case to trial. If it does, he will tried under juvenile law, taking account of his age at the time of the alleged crimes.

Prosecutors said that a report by a psychiatric expert last October found that the suspect is fit to stand trial at least on a limited basis.